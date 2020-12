Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 20:48 Hits: 0

Dozens of students who were freed in northwest Nigeria after being kidnapped by suspected Islamists were seen arriving in the city of Katsina, Reuters reported on Friday.The governor of northwest Katsina state announced late Thursday that more than 340 of the abducted boys had been found.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201217-more-than-300-kidnapped-nigerian-schoolboys-handed-to-govt