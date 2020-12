Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 03:33 Hits: 3

Members of the U.S. Congress will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine, the congressional physician said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/members-of-congress-will-get-vaccinated-with-first-round-of-13797988