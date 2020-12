Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 08:30 Hits: 3

SYDNEY: Christmas travel plans for thousands of Australians were thrown into chaos on Friday (Dec 18) when states and territories imposed border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected in Sydney, with fears infections could spread citywide. About a quarter of a million people in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-imposes-border-curbs-as-sydney-covid-19-cluster-grows-13798222