Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:52 Hits: 0

Europe plans to use its Green New Deal to set new benchmarks in environmental standards. The challenge will be exporting them to other nations.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/1217/Europe-wants-to-set-green-standards.-Can-it-get-the-world-to-commit?icid=rss