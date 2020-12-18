Dutch prosecutors say that hacker guessed Trump’s Twitter password: Guess what it was?

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Remember a million moons ago when Donald Trump first came into office under a cloud of national security suspicions? There were the connections to Russia, the Russia stuff, Vladimir Putin, then there was the MAGA chant of “lock her up,” a call for Hilary Clinton’s security issues surrounding emails and Benghazi. But somewhere around 500,000 moons ago, there was The New York Times story about Russia and China listening in on Donald Trump’s phone calls because of his refusal to use secured government phones.

The narcissist usually opts to use his own personal mobile phones. Trump lack of sophistication in these matters is something we can all imagine permeates every aspect of his life. It’s a mixture of having a mediocre mind that is also smothered in narcissistic hubris. On Oct. 22, a man from the Netherlands named Victor Gevers reportedly hacked into Donald Trump’s Twitter account. How did he get past the president of one of the most powerful countries Earth has ever known? He guessed the password, silly! You get three guesses before you go below the fold.

If you guessed “maga2020!”, congratulations! You could have had access to one of the most powerful people with the world’s biggest microphone. The White House denied the report that he was hacked. Twitter said that they saw no evidence of a hack. Dutch prosecutors however, say about the 44-year-old Gevers to the world on Wednesday: “We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker.”

The prosecutorial staff said they conducted an investigation into Gevers’ claims and found them to be congruent with work compiled by their law enforcement cyber unit. According to Dutch prosecutors, they have passed on the findings of their research to American authorities. According to Gevers, his attempts to guess the password also revealed another, probably even more depressing hole in security: a seeming lack of basic two-step verification. “I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information.”

Gevers also told a newspaper that this was the second time he’s hacked the president’s Twitter account by guessing the orange racist’s password. According to Gevers, he and another person guessed “yourefired” back in 2016 and gained access to Trump’s account. This could not be verified, but it’s pretty believable.

Remember: Donald Trump was and will always be a national security nightmare.

