Thursday Night Owls: Climate hawks call on Biden-Harris to 'build back fossil free'

34 DAYS UNTIL JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE

Julia Conley at Common Dreams writes—Not Just 'Build Back Better': Climate Groups Call on Biden to 'Build Back Fossil Free':

Demanding far-reaching policies to keep more fossil fuels in the ground and ramp up the renewable energy transition, a coalition of environmental, racial, and economic justice groups launched a new campaign Thursday calling on President-elect Joe Biden to go beyond his vague campaign pledge to "build back better" from the coronavirus pandemic and its corresponding recession. To ensure a lasting recovery and a sustainable economy, the organizations said, Biden must "Build Back Fossil Free"—something he can do largely without the help of the U.S. Congress, through dozens of executive actions he can take as soon as he is inaugurated on January 20. [...]

At the Build Back Fossil Free campaign's website, which went live early Thursday morning, groups including 350.org, Greenpeace, Indivisible, and the Center for Biological Diversity explain that Biden's executive actions must focus on undoing the damage caused by decades of environmental racism and injustice and the extraction of fossil fuels. "Mr. President-elect, you should use all the tools at your disposal to avert further climate devastation while helping people recover from the pandemic," the organizations, which represent millions of advocates across the country, wrote. "That means using your executive authority from Day One to: Protect and invest in the Black, Indigenous, Brown, and working-class communities that have borne the brunt of fossil fuel pollution and climate disaster.

End the era of fossil fuel production, reject fossil fuel projects, and eliminate giveaways to oil, gas, and coal corporations.

Launch a national climate mobilization to Build Back Fossil Free, delivering jobs, justice, and opportunity for all." [...] Indian country showed up for @JoeBiden. With a stroke of a pen-- he can use executive power to show up for Indian Country. Read the Executive Action Blueprint Biden can follow to be a #ClimatePresident & sign the #BuildBackFossilFree petition here:https://t.co/DGe6BgmJ3Gpic.twitter.com/KXsKYwijfb December 17, 2020

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

Stimulus Checks to Come at the Unemployed’s Expense , by Eric Levitz . Now, instead of providing America’s jobless with 16 weeks of enhanced benefits, the legislation affords them just ten.

, by . Now, instead of providing America’s jobless with 16 weeks of enhanced benefits, the legislation affords them just ten. The Activist Who Keeps Exposing Environmental Racism in the U.S. , by Geoff Dembicki. Beverly Wright, co-founder of the National Black Environmental Justice Network, has spent decades empowering communities that are vulnerable to toxic chemicals.

, by Beverly Wright, co-founder of the National Black Environmental Justice Network, has spent decades empowering communities that are vulnerable to toxic chemicals. Mass Incarceration Is Declining — But Not For Women, by Robert P. Alvarez. The next administration needs to address this crisis and the war on drugs driving it.

“[The American President] has to take all sorts of abuse from liars and demagogues.… The people can never understand why the President does not use his supposedly great power to make ’em behave. Well, all the President is, is a glorified public relations man who spends his time flattering, kissing and kicking people to get them to do what they are supposed to do anyway.” ~~Harry S. Truman, Letter to his sister Mary, 1947

