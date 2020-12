Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 15:44 Hits: 6

Economists have been strangely blind to the need to trade off efficiency for longer-term sustainability, largely because their equilibrium models regard the future as simply an extension of the present. But there is no reason to believe that what is efficient today will be efficient tomorrow and always.

