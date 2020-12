Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 17:43 Hits: 7

The Senate has not yet scheduled a vote and is therefore unlikely to green-light the Trump administration’s choice of a retired Army lieutenant general to be the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, according to Senate and other sources.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-pick-for-ukraine-ambassador-vote-keith-dayton/31006259.html