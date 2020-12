Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 18:33 Hits: 11

PARIS (Reuters) - France recorded 18,254 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, health director Jerome Salomon said on Thursday, a tally not seen since Nov. 20 as infections showed an upward trend again. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/18/french-covid-19-cases-rise-as-macron-tests-positive