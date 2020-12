Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:40 Hits: 9

Ultra-low interest rates have fueled growing support for Modern Monetary Theory, which holds that governments can simply print money and ignore rising public debt levels without having to face the consequences. It is a neat and tempting argument, as long as one ignores history and common sense.

