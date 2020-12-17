Two Alaska healthcare workers suffer allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccination

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 13:02 Hits: 5

Two health care staff members in Alaska recently suffered from alarming reactions to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only minutes after it was administered. As of Thursday, Dec. 17, one of those staff members is still hospitalized.

According to The New York Times, both of the workers are employed at the same hospital. One is described as a middle-aged woman with no known history of allergies.

Just 10 minutes after receiving the injection at the Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, AK, the woman reportedly suffered from an "anaphylactic reaction" to the drug. With the allergic reaction, the woman developed rashes on her face and torso. In addition to the rashes, she also experienced "shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate," per the publication.

The woman received a dose of epinephrine to treat the allergic reaction. With a combination of steroids and the epinephrine drip, the woman's symptoms did subside but only for a short period of time. Once the drip was halted, the symptoms returned, according to Dr. Lindy Jones, who works as the medical director of the hospital's emergency department. The hospital resumed care and now the woman is set to be released from the hospital today.

The second healthcare worker received the vaccine on Wednesday. According to a statement from the hospital, they are said to have experienced "eye puffiness, lightheadedness, and a scratchy throat 10 minutes after the injection." They were rushed to the emergency room and administered epinephrine, Pepcid, and Benadryl. That worker recovered "within an hour."

