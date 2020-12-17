The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why are the French so sceptical about vaccines?

Why are the French so sceptical about vaccines? France is getting ready to roll out a nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19, but according to several polls, over 50 percent of French people say they have no intention of getting the jab. It might seem paradoxical, but France, the home of Louis Pasteur’s pioneering discoveries in immunology, is also one of the most sceptical countries in the world when it comes to vaccines. Where does this vaccine hesitancy come from? And what are public health officials doing about it? We take a closer look in French Connections.

