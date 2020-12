Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:40 Hits: 5

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Dec 17) described Russians as "warm and cuddly" compared to the West, which he chided for failing to keep its promises after the fall of the Soviet Union. Putin was responding to a question from a Western journalist who asked why relations have ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-russia-warm-cuddly-compared-west-13793630