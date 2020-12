Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 12:35 Hits: 4

Following US President-elect Joe Biden's victory and recent carbon-neutrality pledges from China, Japan, the European Union, and others, now is the time to meet words with action. That means moving beyond finger-pointing and working toward a uniform carbon tariff and tax regime to increase the costs of emissions globally.

