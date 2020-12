Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 23:46 Hits: 0

Twitter has said it will work with public health officials to determine what coronavirus vaccine misinformation should be removed. The announcement came as some countries deliver vaccines to vulnerable populations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/twitter-to-remove-covid-vaccine-conspiracy-tweets/a-55967650?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf