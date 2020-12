Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:17 Hits: 0

Europe's top court has backed a ban in Belgium on the slaughter of animals that had not been stunned. Jewish and Muslim groups have warned this may curtail religious freedom.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-states-can-mandate-stunning-animals-for-slaughter-ecj/a-55970178?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf