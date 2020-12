Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:39 Hits: 0

The European Space Agency could have ended the year with a bang — embracing diversity worthy of a modern space organization in a modern Europe. So, asks Anna Sacco, why hasn't it appointed a female director-general?

