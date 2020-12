Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 17:08 Hits: 0

People in France could start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in the last week of December if European Union authorities approve it next week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201216-france-may-start-covid-19-vaccinations-in-last-week-of-december-pm-says