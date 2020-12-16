Rand Paul gets hammered after making bogus claim that the election 'was stolen'

Category: World Hits: 1
During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and fellow Republican Christopher Krebs — who formerly led a cybersecurity office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — expressed very different views on the security of the 2020 presidential election. Krebs, during his testimony, emphasized that the election was quite secure, while Paul echoed the baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team have been promoting. And Paul's comments are getting a lot of reactions on Twitter.
"The election in many ways was stolen," Rand Paul lies, citing no evidence https://t.co/G4m7mU7qRV
Paul told Krebs and senators on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, "If you're saying that it's the safest election based on no dead people voted…. no people broke the absentee rules, I think that's false. And I think that's what's upset a lot of people on our side — is that they're taking your statement to mean, 'Oh well, there was no problems in the elections.' I don't think that you've examined any of the problems that we've heard here."
Paul insisted, "The fraud happened. The election, in many ways, was stolen."
When Fox News' Laura Ingraham tweeted Paul's remarks, former Rep. Joe Walsh — a Never Trump conservative — posted:
“The fraud happened.” Hey Laura, @RandPaul presented ZERO evidence for this claim. Zero evidence. But that’s cool… https://t.co/F4EFIW2WNr
Here's what other Twitter users have had to say in response to Paul's comments:
Democrat @JimGrayLexKY who lost to Rand Paul by 300k votes in their Senate race in 2016 should just come out now an… https://t.co/44l4R3yskh
Rand paul undermining democracy because that’s the republican brand. https://t.co/IA7AkS67as
Hey Rand Paul, where is the god damn proof of your claim that the election was stolen? @RandPaul
Rand Paul sounds like he’s been on a bender with Gaetz and Kavanaugh.
The words you say matter. The leadership you show when you are needed most matters. Rand Paul has failed consistent… https://t.co/RCO6dx1ais
No it was not. Rand Paul is an extremist and harming the US. https://t.co/cEDJ7q6DSm
@MollyJongFast My money's on Rand to be the traitor in the Senate who challenges the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6th.
@MollyJongFast Rand Paul uses the same kind of arguments that teenagers use when they want to prove they are right.… https://t.co/cG0HqNGyRP
@WajahatAli Rand Paul: "In many ways the election was stolen." Interpretation: Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans were allowed to vote.
@davidmweissman @RandPaul The truth doesn't matter in the massive right wing media bubble that has been built up ov… https://t.co/iEjSQmS9HO