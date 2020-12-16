Rand Paul gets hammered after making bogus claim that the election 'was stolen'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:46 Hits: 1

During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and fellow Republican Christopher Krebs — who formerly led a cybersecurity office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — expressed very different views on the security of the 2020 presidential election. Krebs, during his testimony, emphasized that the election was quite secure, while Paul echoed the baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team have been promoting. And Paul's comments are getting a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Paul told Krebs and senators on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, "If you're saying that it's the safest election based on no dead people voted…. no people broke the absentee rules, I think that's false. And I think that's what's upset a lot of people on our side — is that they're taking your statement to mean, 'Oh well, there was no problems in the elections.' I don't think that you've examined any of the problems that we've heard here."



Paul insisted, "The fraud happened. The election, in many ways, was stolen."

When Fox News' Laura Ingraham tweeted Paul's remarks, former Rep. Joe Walsh — a Never Trump conservative — posted:

