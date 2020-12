Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 09:35 Hits: 2

The French presidency announced that French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus. He will isolate himself for seven days and cancel all upcoming trips, including a planned visit to Lebanon.

