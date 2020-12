Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 23:54 Hits: 1

The mother of a nine-year-old British girl who died after a severe asthma attack called on Wednesday for a public health campaign warning of the dangers of air pollution, after a coroner ruled it contributed to her death.

