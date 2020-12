Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 00:17 Hits: 1

The United States on Wednesday widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 3,000 Americans a day, even as a major storm threatened to slow progress on the East Coast.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201217-us-vice-president-pence-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-friday-biden-next-week