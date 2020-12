Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:02 Hits: 0

In the past few months, hundreds of artists have been evicted from their studios amid a massive Moscow urban renovation project.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/1216/Capitalism-over-culture-Moscow-s-artists-face-eviction-amid-urban-renewal?icid=rss