Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 01:20 Hits: 3

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has expressed confidence that new U.S. sanctions will prevent the completion of a controversial Russian natural gas pipeline to Europe even as the Kremlin hurries to finish the undersea project.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nord-stream-2-cruz-stopped-russia-hurries-completion/31004985.html