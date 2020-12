Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 07:18 Hits: 2

Ten years since the intoxicating early days of Tunisia's revolution, hopes for a better future lie crushed, and in the rural town where it began, few are celebrating.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201217-tired-of-waiting-tunisians-protest-corruption-economic-crises-a-decade-after-revolution