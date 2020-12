Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:49 Hits: 4

A “lost cause” narrative around the 2020 election is arising among religious conservatives that is reminiscent of the South after the Civil War.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/1216/Will-election-become-a-new-lost-cause-for-evangelical-conservatives?icid=rss