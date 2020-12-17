Wednesday Night Owls: Excerpts from Harper's Index

Portion of single Americans who have had sex since the coronavirus pandemic began: 3/10

Portion of those single Americans whose sexual partner was a roommate with whom they were not in a relationship: 1/4

Estimated value of loans taken out by U.S. couples for canceled 2020 weddings: $3,700,000,000

Portion of U.S. adults who consume news on YouTube: 1/4

Percentage of YouTube news channels that are oriented around a single person: 44

Number of climate-related disasters worldwide between 1980 and 1999: 3,656

Between 2000 and 2019: 6,681

Number of countries to which the International Monetary Fund has granted pandemic loans: 81

Percentage of these loan agreements that strongly encourage austerity measures once the crisis has ended: 84

Number of hours that U.S. workers saved each day in commuting time from March to September last year: 60,000,000

Percentage of this saved time that was spent working: 35

Percentage of U.S. employers with remote workers who say that productivity has remained the same or improved: 94

Estimated portion of white students who live in U.S. school districts with reopening plans that included in-person learning: 1/2

Of Black and Hispanic students who do: 1/4