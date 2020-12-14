The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Greta Thunberg: 5 Years After Paris Agreement, World Is Speeding in the Wrong Direction on Climate

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who launched the global Fridays for Future youth climate movement, issued a stark warning on the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement that the world is not doing enough to keep global heating below 2 degrees Celsius — the target set in the landmark 2015 deal. “The gap between what we need to do and what is actually being done is widening by the minute. We are still speeding in the wrong direction,” Thunberg said in a video message posted on social media.

