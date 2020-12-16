'We have to stop this!': Ex-Trump official slams Republicans to their faces over election misinformation

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 20:46 Hits: 23

Republican Christopher Krebs, who formerly headed a cybersecurity agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, was among the witnesses who testified on Wednesday during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that addressed alleged "irregularities" in the 2020 election. During his testimony, Krebs only made it clear to Republican senators that he saw no evidence of the type of widespread voter fraud that President Donald Trump and his allies have been alleging — he also called out the extremists who have been threatening election officials.

Krebs discussed the voting equipment that was used in the election, emphasizing that there was no reason to believe that such equipment swung votes to President-elect Joe Biden as some Trump allies have been claiming.

"I'm seeing these reports that are factually inaccurate continue to be promoted," Krebs told Sen. Ron Johnson and other members of the Homeland Security Committee. "That's what rumor control is all about. That's what I'm continuing to do today based on my experience and understanding in how these systems work. We have to stop this! It's undermining confidence in democracy."

Krebs went on to criticize fellow Republicans who have refused to accept the election results and claim, without evidence, that Trump really won the election.





"The citizens of the United States of America that are responsible for executing this sacred democratic institution of elections are being threatened on a daily basis," Krebs told senators. "I mean, you name it. Whether it's emails, whether it's phone calls, whether it's people showing up at your house — this is not an America I recognize. And it's gotta stop. We need everyone across the leadership ranks to stand up. I would appreciate more support from my own party, the Republican Party, to call this stuff out and end it. We've gotta move on. We have a president-elect in President-elect Biden. We have to move on."



Krebs went on to cite Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other Republican officials in the Peach State as examples of Republicans who are "putting country over party" by acknowledging Biden as president-elect and are "being subjected to horrific threats as a result." The former DHS official added, "This is not America."

Krebs himself has been demonized by Trump loyalists for saying that Biden won the election fairly. According to Krebs, the 2020 election was "the most secure in U.S. history" — and Trump fired him from his cybersecurity position at DHS for saying that.

During a recent appearance on Howie Carr's radio show (which simulcasts on Newsmax), Trump lawyer Joe diGenova lambasted Krebs and said, "Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity — that guy is a class-A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."

DiGenova later said that was merely being rhetorical and didn't mean to promote violence against Krebs.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/chris-krebs-2649521423/