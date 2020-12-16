Did this apple sauce really test positive for Covid-19? Wait, that’s not the full story

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 17:30 Hits: 3

A video claiming to show that antigen tests aren’t an effective way of detecting Covid-19 has been circulating online since early December. The video shows the test being carried out on a container of apple sauce, which tests positive. From this video, a number of social media users concluded that the test wasn’t reliable and, thus, that the number of cases of Covid-19 had been exaggerated. But these people jumped to this conclusion a bit too quick. Turns out, this test was made to be used on humans, not foods – hence the wonky result.

