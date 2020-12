Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 16:10 Hits: 3

The recently discovered SolarWinds hack holds obvious lessons for governments around the world, particularly after a year in which cyber attacks on critical infrastructure have surged. International action is urgently needed, not to write new treaties or codes of conduct, but to enforce existing norms.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/soladwinds-cyber-norms-must-be-upheld-by-michael-chertoff-et-al-2020-12