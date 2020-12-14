Vaccine Equity: Why Communities of Color Incarcerated People Should Get Early Access to Shots

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 13:22 Hits: 1

As the first shipments of a federally approved COVID-19 vaccine arrive across the United States, healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes will receive the first shipments, and epidemiologist Camara Phyllis Jones says communities of color with high rates of COVID-19 should also get consideration for early access. “I think that CDC got it right partially in terms of those overexposed because of their work or their living conditions, but they did not include our brothers and sisters in prisons, jails, detention centers, and they did not include those of us who are more exposed and less protected in our work,” say Dr. Jones, who is the former president of the American Public Health Association.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/12/14/camara_phyllis_jones_vaccine_equity