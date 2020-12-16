Experts warn right-wing conspiracies are the driving force behind 'mass radicalization'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 14:17 Hits: 4

The widespread embrace of right-wing conspiracies and misinformation is becoming a dangerous driving force for "mass radicalization," experts warn.



According to NPR, terrorism analysts and researchers are warning about "the security implications of millions of conservatives buying into baseless right-wing claims."

Experts warn that a substantial number of "conspiracy-minded Republicans" are now operating under the same beliefs as right-wing extremists who identify as "self-proclaimed 'real Americans'" who, in reality, are just "cocooned in their own news outlets, their own social media networks and, ultimately, their own 'truth.'"

According to experts, the number of conspiracy theorists is difficult to tabulate, but even if a "fraction of President Trump's more than 74 million voters support bogus claims" such as election fraud or the pandemic being a hoax, it signals a serious problem that could have a long-term impact on the American public.

Mary McCord, a former federal prosecutor who focused on the review of terrorism cases, recently explained how right-wing media is expanding across the United States. "This tent that used to be sort of 'far-right extremists' has gotten a lot broader. To me, a former counterterrorism official, that's a radicalization process," McCord explained.

Internet traffic statistics are also another aspect of study that indicates a rise in the circulation of right-wing media.

The publication reports:

"Traffic numbers for right-wing outlets and live streams suggest the support extends well beyond the margins. Recent polls also signal the spread: One survey found that around 77% of Trump supporters believe that Joe Biden won the election as a result of fraud despite no evidence to support that claim."

Elizabeth Neumann, who resigned from the Department of Homeland Security back in April, voiced her concerns about the uphill battle that comes with trying to appeal to people who have become radicalized in their thinking.

"I am wrestling with: How do I help people that have, unbeknownst to them, they've become radicalized in their thought? They hold views they didn't hold 10 years ago because all they listen to is that conservative infotainment," Neumann said. "Unless we help them break the deception, we cannot operate with 30% of the country holding the extreme views that they do."

While some believe this type of radicalization will likely decline after President Donald Trump leaves office, multiple reports warn that threats to America's democracy may worsen in the years to come.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/qanon/