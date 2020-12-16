US Health Workers Get COVID-19 Vaccine in San Francisco

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 13:02 Hits: 7

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced that the city has administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers.

The first vaccines administered at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is part of the initial 12,675 vaccine doses that San Francisco is receiving from the state and federal governments.

Antonio Gomez was the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. He is Medical Director of Critical Care Services at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he has treated the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The first 12,675 vaccine doses are being allocated to acute care facilities. These hospitals and facilities are allocated doses based on the percentage of health care workers at each hospital in proportion to San Francisco's entire hospital worker population, as well as the number of COVID-19 patients the facility cares for and the readiness to receive and administer the vaccines.

San Francisco is allocating COVID-19 vaccines by the California state's prioritization plan, which requires that the first phase of vaccines be administered to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The general population will likely not have access to vaccination until the vaccine supply is no longer limited, which is expected to be later in 2021.

Since San Francisco is still experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the city adopted the "Stay at Home Order," which went into effect on Dec. 6 and is expected to be in effect through Jan. 4, 2021.

