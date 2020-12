Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 11:51 Hits: 3

One woman waved purple burlesque feather fans while dozens cheered with beers and some sang Karaoke in the streets for one last gasp of revelry in London's partyland before the capital went into the strictest level of COVID restrictions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/londoners-party-on-eve-of-tougher-covid-restrictions-13784276