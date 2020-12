Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:23 Hits: 0

The Hungarian parliament has approved a draft law that would effectively ban same-sex adoption. It also tightens the definition of marriage and the family unit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lgbt-rights-hungary-passes-law-banning-same-sex-adoption/a-55947139?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf