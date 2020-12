Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 05:54 Hits: 0

An Australian regulator sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday accusing it of collecting user data without permission, building on government efforts around the world to rein in the social network.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-sues-facebook-over-user-data-us-antitrust-13782676