These Georgia ads promote flipping the Senate, without flipping everyone's anger switch

For some reason, fundraisers have the idea that starting messages with things like, “Bad news from Georgia!” or, “We’ve already lost the Senate!” or even just, “Doom!” are a good way to begin in order to convince voters to open their wallets and hand over cash. Maybe this is effective for some people, but it also plays to a sense of defeatism and adds more anxiety to what is already an anxiety gumbo. (On a personal note, these kinds of messages also make me search for the “unsubscribe” link.)

But there are other ways to tackle both fundraising and calls to action. One of those is simply to tell the truth. A fundraising email entitled “The situation in Georgia is extremely close” might not seem to have the punch of a doom solicitation, but it has the advantage of being honest with voters and asking for assistance in a way that doesn’t make voters feel as if they’ve been scammed. Even better, when there is good news … give the good news. When candidates are ahead, telegraph it. Democratic voters are not repelled by good news.

There’s another way to motivate voters that doesn’t involve scaring them until they curl up in a ball, or berating them for how they let down the side. This alien concept is called “hu-mor,” and it’s displayed well in this ad by comedian Mark Kendall that’s meant to get voters to the polls on Jan. 5.

The ad reminds people of the issues that are at stake in trying to change the control of the Senate, but it doesn’t come across as an “issue ad.” There isn’t a simulated newspaper article, a bullet point, or a moment of oh-so-scary music.

When it comes to ads from the Georgia candidates themselves, Raphael Warnock has been running a series of ads that go back to just after the Nov. 3 election both warning about negative ads and showcasing his tremendous … beagle.

Warnock’s ads debunk those of Republican Kelly Loeffler, but they don’t focus on Loeffler’s false claims. Instead, they give Warnock a place to be positive and to literally dispose of the negative ads. Also, cute dog.

