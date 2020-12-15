Biden will tap former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm to lead Department of Energy

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 23:42 Hits: 0

Multiple news outlets are now reporting that President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm to head the Department of Energy. Granholm is a vocal proponent of zero-emissions vehicles and of pushing American industry into seizing a leading role in the development of such.

The Granholm pick is seen as further evidence Biden intends to reform the Department of Energy, currently focused on the nation's nuclear weapons stockpiles and related cleanup programs, towards climate-focused energy research.

