Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 23:15 Hits: 2

The local government in Paris has been fined €90,000 for breaking a gender equality law in 2018. Eleven women and five men bagged top positions at the city hall that year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/paris-city-hall-fined-over-employing-too-many-women-in-top-jobs/a-55953609?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf