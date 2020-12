Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 05:06 Hits: 3

Pakistan's president has issued a new law intended to speed up sexual assault cases. It follows months of protests after the gang rape of a women in front of her children along a deserted highway near Lahore.

