Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 08:30 Hits: 3

IPOH: The state government will allocate a sum of RM11.8mil to be distributed to all state assemblymen. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/16/perak-projects-deficit-budget-allocates-rm118mil-to-all-reps