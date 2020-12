Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 08:48 Hits: 2

ROME (Reuters) - An adviser to Italy's health ministry has called for coronavirus restrictions to be drastically tightened to avoid a "national tragedy" after the national statistics bureau ISTAT said deaths this year would be the highest since World War Two. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/16/quotlock-downquot-says-italy-adviser-as-deaths-head-for-wartime-levels