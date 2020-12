Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:59 Hits: 5

As the United Kingdom inches closer to a no-deal Brexit, the arguments around independence in pro-EU Scotland gather pace.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-scottish-independence-back-in-the-spotlight/a-55947152?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf