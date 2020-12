Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:58 Hits: 2

Somalia cut diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it ofmeddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections.

