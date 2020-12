Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:56 Hits: 3

Anyone in Ireland who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one by the middle of next year, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ireland-aims-for-widespread-covid-19-vaccination-by-mid-2021-13778154