Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:26 Hits: 4

As a girl, Homeira Qaderi watched the Taliban take over her home city in Afghanistan. As a young woman, she took a dangerous stand.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/1215/A-life-unconquered-by-Taliban-rule-in-Dancing-in-the-Mosque?icid=rss