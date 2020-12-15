Mitch McConnell finally admits that Joe Biden won in a landslide last month

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 15:40 Hits: 3

Approximately six hours after Vladimir Putin—the de facto leader of the Republican Party—got around to congratulating President-elect Joe Biden for his landslide victory against Donald Trump last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally got the guts to admit that Trump lost:

"Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice-president elect. I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

Kudos, Mitch. A regular profile in courage.

Stay tuned to Twitter to see if Donald will be advocating for McConnell’s arrest next.

Let's make sure Mitch McConnell is not the senate majority leader come January. Please give $3 right now to help take back the senate.

And are you ready to reach voters in Georgia, whether by phonebanking or textbanking, for the Jan. 5 runoff? Click to sign up for a training with Fair Fight—the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams—and they will set you up with what you need to start effectively reaching out to Georgia voters.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2002134