Tuesday, 15 December 2020

An independent Turkmen news website says a resident of Ashgabat has been sentenced to four years in prison because he shared a photo of the World Health Organization (WHO) delegation taken by his friend in the Central Asian nation's capital in July.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/turkmen-man-imprisoned-sharing-photo-online-covid/31001780.html