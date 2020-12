Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:05 Hits: 5

Last week's kidnapping of more than 300 schoolboys in northwestern Nigeria has reportedly been claimed by Boko Haram. The jihadi group was behind the abduction of more than 270 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigerian-schoolboys-kidnapping-claimed-by-boko-haram/a-55943716?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf